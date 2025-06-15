Thomas Frank is looking at yet another Brentford player

New Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has reportedly identified one of his old Brentford players as a ‘priority’ target and the club are ‘determined’ to land him.

Frank became the new Spurs manager on June 12. He will hope the challenge of finishing higher than Ange Postecoglou’s 17th last season is any easy one, though the Australian boss did also win the Europa League.

In any case, Frank clearly has ideas about the way he wants his side to look already. His appointment reportedly has Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo intrigued about the potential of moving to Tottenham, with the manager keen on bringing him along.

The priority of the forward – who scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season – is said to be Manchester United, though they will refuse to go above a certain price point for him and could therefore leave the race.

Frank has another Brentford man in his sights, as he looks to go for what he knows. Indeed, Caught Offside reports Tottenham are ‘making a determined effort’ to reunite the boss with ‘one of his most trusted former players’, Christian Norgaard.

It’s said the manager has identified the midfielder as a ‘priority target’ to anchor his new-look side.

Norgaard has played under Frank on 262 occasions, for Brentford and Brondby, with the manager taking with him to the London club from Denmark.

Norgaard has the most appearances of any player to play under Frank, with Mbeumo next.

It it said that Spurs are preparing a bid of £17-20million for Norgaard, but that may fall short of Brentford’s valuation, with the club currently refusing to entertain the possibility of a sale.

Norgaard is actually now the third Brentford player in the last few days who is being linked with Tottenham. Indeed, it’s believed Spurs have been ‘closely tracking’ Yegor Yarmolyuk.

The versatile midfielder is said to have a few clubs eyeing him, and a £25.5million valuation on his head.

None of the interested clubs have made a formal bid yet, but it would not be a surprise to see Frank make the first move. If the manager gets his way at Tottenham, there could be quite the Brentford flavour to his side next season.

