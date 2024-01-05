Tottenham star ‘agrees terms’ with Euro giants as Spurs legend ‘fully endorses’ sensational transfer

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has agreed a move to Bayern Munich with a deal set to go through in the coming weeks, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs this season under Ange Postecoglou with Dier starting just one match in all competitions and playing 198 minutes in total this term.

Dier made 33 Premier League appearances last term and has been a starter under most managers in north London but Tottenham now look set to let him go.

Postecoglou is looking at bringing in a new centre-back in the January transfer window with Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin emerging as his top target.

Dier joined Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and has gone on to make 365 appearances for Spurs but the England international now only has six months remaining on his contract.

And Football Insider claim that Dier has ‘agreed terms with Bayern Munich’ with the Tottenham man ‘closing in on a sensational move to the German giants in which he will be reunited with former teammate and White Hart Lane legend Harry Kane’.

The report adds that Dier has ‘made up his mind to join Bayern in a deal fully endorsed by Kane and it will go through if and when Tottenham complete a new defender signing’.

Tottenham are understood to be ‘happy to let Dier go’ but ‘will not sanction his move to the Bundesliga champions unless they secure a replacement in the backline’.

Dier has also been linked with a potential move to Tottenham’s Premier League rivals West Ham with The Sun claiming earlier this week that the Hammers are ‘keen on signing’ the Englishman.

West Ham are said to be ‘keen to sign another defender as Angelo Ogbonna, who turns 36 in May, is edging the end of his career with his contract set to expire in the summer’.

And things look to be moving in the right direction as Tottenham pursue Genoa’s Dragusin with the Romanian agreeing to join Spurs in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I think Radu Dragusin moving from Genoa to Tottenham is now more than a possibility – it’s not done yet, but it’s progressing really well. There is a constant contact between the two clubs, the conversation is very positive, and the player has also said yes to Tottenham, while Ange Postecoglou is also a big fan of Dragusin.”