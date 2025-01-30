According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are in ‘direct talks’ to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Several Premier League sides are in the market for a new striker and Tel has emerged as an option for the Big Six.

The 19-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Ligue Un outfit Rennes during the 2022 summer transfer window for around £23m.

The France U21 international has 16 goals in 83 appearances for the Bundesliga giants. He is goalless in his 14 outings this term as he’s only made five starts.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the teenager has ‘decided’ to leave Bayern Munich with loan and permanent offers on the table.

On Wednesday night, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed they are “considering” what to do with Tel before the window closes.

Eberl said: “We spoke in December, and Mathys said he wanted to assert himself.

“Now he has said he would like to leave. Now we have to consider whether we will do it and what we will do.”

Earlier this month, Chelsea were linked with Tel but The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed Man Utd’s ‘interest’ in the forward.

‘Manchester United are interested in a potential move for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, should the 19-year-old be made available to leave on loan before the transfer window closes. ‘The Premier League club are not actively progressing the situation while they focus on departures, but signing Tel on a temporary basis carries appeal at Old Trafford. Contact so far has been with Tel’s representatives, rather than with Bayern.’

‘Head coach Ruben Amorim is keen to add reinforcements this month with a broad agreement already reached for the signing of full-back Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. ‘Tel is another option being considered by United but there would need to be further outgoings for any move to go forward.’

However, Man Utd and Chelsea could miss out on Tel as Spurs are also keen to sign Tel this month.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed Tottenham are engaged in “direct talks” with Bayern Munich.

He tweeted: @SpursOfficial are definitely very interested in Mathys #Tel and are now in direct talks with Tel’s management!

“… after Tel decided he wants to leave Bayern. No decision yet. Open race.”

He later added: “Four Premier League teams are specifically interested in Mathys #Tel. They have gathered all the information, are in contact with Tel’s agent, and some have already reached out to Bayern: Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

“In addition, clubs from the Bundesliga, France, and other countries are also keen on him.

“Bayern are considering both a loan and a permanent deal – everything is possible. His contract runs until 2029.”