Tottenham Hotspur could replace Real Madrid-bound defender Micky van de Ven with former Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

Van de Ven has been heavily linked with the Spanish giants and could make the move this summer.

Tottenham fear losing Micky van de Ven to Real Madrid

If Tottenham were to lose the Dutchman, they would need to make a noteworthy signing themselves, and two-time UEFA Champions League winner Rudiger would be just that, though he would be a short-term addition.

According to CaughtOffside, there is strong Premier League interest in Rudiger as he has entered the final six months of his Real Madrid contract.

A return to London is a real possibility for the Germany defender amid interest from Spurs, West Ham United and Crystal Palace, with all three clubs ‘discussing’ a potential deal.

Chelsea are not in the race to sign Rudiger as things stand, though a ‘return to the Premier League is gathering momentum ahead of the summer transfer window’.

There is interest from around Europe and, at only 32 years old, Rudiger would be a very useful signing for several top clubs, especially considering he will be available on a free transfer.

Rudiger to replace Van de Ven at Spurs?

Spurs could certainly do a lot worse and will need to bring in a big name if Madrid-linked centre-back Van de Ven leaves.

There is a growing expectation that the Dutchman will leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the season and Madrid looks like his most likely destination, making a Rudiger move all the more likely.

It obviously would not be a swap deal involving the two players, but Rudiger would be a useful direct replacement for Van de Ven, who would cost Los Blancos at least £70million.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs from VfL Wolfsburg for around £35million in 2023 and made 27 Premier League appearances in his first year at the club before being restricted to only 13 appearances the following campaign.

He was fit and available to help Spurs win last season’s Europa League under Ange Postecoglou, playing eight times in that competition and producing a world-class goal-line clearance in the final win over Manchester United.

Van de Ven has been fit for the majority of the 2025/26 campaign but has been unable to push his side up the Premier League table.

Spurs are currently on a run of two league wins from their previous 17 games and sit 16th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

This abysmal run of form cost Thomas Frank his job as head coach, and the club have now appointed ex-Juventus boss Igor Tudor as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Tudor’s remit is to steer Spurs to a respectable league position and progress in the Champions League after Frank led the club to a fourth-place finish in an impressive league phase campaign.

