Jose Mourinho could be in line for a shock return to Tottenham

The paths of Jose Mourinho and Tottenham could ‘sensationally cross again’ per a report, which notes how Spurs are ‘not sailing in such safe waters’ under Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham are not in a good position under Postecoglou. After a positive fifth-placed Premier League finish in his first season, Spurs would have been hopeful he’d have been able to build on that.

But things have regressed massively, with the north Londoners down in 15th in the league, the only potential of positivity this season coming from the Europa League, where they are in the quarter-finals, the tie poised at 2-2 ahead of the second leg.

A few reports have suggested if Postecoglou does not engineer success in Europe, he’ll no longer have a job. And his replacement could be a blast from the past.

Tutto Calcio Estero reports ‘the doors could reopen for a return’ to Tottenham for former boss Mourinho, suggesting the paths could ‘sensationally cross again’.

The report notes that with Spurs ‘not sailing in such safe waters’ and the ‘turbulent adventure’ of Mourinho in Turkey with Fenerbahce so far, the move could be possible.

Mourinho managed Tottenham for a year and a half, finishing sixth in the Premier League in 2019/20, and reaching the League Cup final in 2020/21, though he was dismissed before having a chance to coach the final, which Spurs lost.

It might be that current boss Postecoglou is not shown the door until the end of the season, even if his side bow out of the Europa League at the quarter-final stage.

Indeed, David Ornstein recently suggested it’s looking “increasingly likely” that Spurs will look to make a change in the summer.

It was since suggested that Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner will walk to take up the Tottenham job. Former Premier League defender Carragher feels Europa League failure should be the catalyst, though.

“I think if they go out to Eintracht Frankfurt in the cup, it probably would be a shake hands and move on to something different for both parties in terms of the manager and the club,” he said.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365…

👉 Ange Postecoglou targets Tottenham dressing room rat with ‘leak inside the club’ revelation

👉 Lineker feels it’s ‘got too much’ for Postecoglou who’s ‘bereft of confidence’ at Tottenham

👉 Tottenham flop ready to outlast Postecoglou at Spurs with ‘key decision’ taken

Whether that is the case remains to be seen, but there are now a few options to take over from Postecoglou, with Mourinho and Glasner alongside Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva and Edin Terzic, per reports.

READ MORE: Postecoglou ‘dead man walking’ even if Tottenham win the Europa League – ‘I’m tired of listening to him’