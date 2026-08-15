According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are finally edging closer to signing Savinho and Cody Gakpo from Manchester City and Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly, Tottenham have been active in the transfer market after coming close to suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

At the start of this summer’s transfer window, the north London side were focused on improving their defence and midfield.

And Roberto De Zerbi‘s side have suitably strengthened these positions with the £230m signings of Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke, while they have landed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

For the remainder of this transfer window, it has been widely reported that Tottenham intend to improve their attack with at least one winger and/or striker.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Konsa creeping towards Arsenal, Liverpool deals depend on Gakpo

On the flanks, it has been reported for several weeks that Savinho and Gakpo are their leading targets, and these deals are finally starting to develop.

Savinho and Tottenham are in favour of the move, but this deal has stalled as Man City have been looking to sign a replacement.

However, ESPN Brazil are now reporting that Savinho has ‘agreed’ terms with Tottenham, who have indicated that they ‘will’ meet Man City’s ‘demands’ to sign him for around £85m.

The report explains:

‘Negotiations between the parties are ongoing, and the trend is that the London team will reach the figures demanded by the Manchester team: 85 million pounds. ‘Savinho, for his part, has already made it clear to City’s new manager, Enzo Maresca, that he does not want to remain at the Etihad Stadium – despite having participated in the Sky Blues’ pre-season. The winger has even spoken more than once with Italian Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham’s coach, to find out about his plans for him.’

READ MORE: Trafford, Guimaraes, Anderson: Top 10 Premier League signings of the summer so far

Cody Gakpo informs Liverpool of his exit decision

Gakpo, meanwhile, is also edging closer to a move to Tottenham, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting that he has ‘told Liverpool that he wants Tottenham with terms agreed’.

Regarding the fee for Gakpo, the report explains:

‘TEAMtalk understands the Reds want more than £60million before they would consider allowing Gakpo to leave and, crucially, sources indicate Tottenham are prepared to meet that valuation with their upcoming bid. ‘That has significantly increased the possibility of a deal.’

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