According to reports, Barcelona have ‘made contact’ over signing Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro, while there is an update on Cristian Romero.

Unsurprisingly, Tottenham have been incredibly busy in this summer’s transfer market.

The north London side have made six summer signings, having landed Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka.

Tottenham remain in the market for attacking reinforcements, but there will also be exits from the club in the coming weeks to balance the books.

Romero currently appears the closest to leaving amid interest from Atletico Madrid, who have moved clear of Arsenal, Barcelona and Inter Milan in the race to sign him.

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Now, Spanish outlet Cadena Ser are reporting that Atletico Madrid have stepped up their efforts to close the deal, and they plan to ‘reach a final agreement within a few days’ with a transfer ‘nearing completion’ for around 40 million euros.

And Djed Spence also looks likely to leave Spurs, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Inter Milan are pushing to sign him.

On Tuesday afternoon, Romano said on X: ‘EXCL: Inter are set for club to club talks with Spurs for Djed Spence with opening proposal to follow.

‘Story from two days ago, confirmed as Inter will try again for the English RWB. Spence, keen on move. Decision up to Tottenham on deal conditions.’

He later added: ‘Inter official bid for Djed Spence will be sent this week, decision will be up to Tottenham. Spence opened doors to Inter move.’

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Pedro Porro could leave Tottenham as Barcelona ‘make contact’

Porro is another Tottenham star who could be on the move after he shone for Spain at the World Cup.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has stated that Barcelona have ‘made contact’ over signing Porro, who is reportedly valued at £68m, as a potential replacement for Jules Kounde.

“Contact has been made in recent days with Pedro Porro, with the full-back’s entourage,” Romero said.

“He is one of the highest paid players at Tottenham, he renewed very recently, but Barcelona have sounded out his entourage in the event that Jules Kounde leaves.

“Kounde has many offers from the Premier League, so far the player hasn’t shown any signs of wanting to leave but it’s a case that’s half open, so anything can happen.”

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Interestingly, Romano has revealed that Manchester City are also keen on a move for Porro.

“Manchester City have an interest in Pedro Porro. Manchester City spoke with the agents of Pedro Porro more than once, so there have been conversations,” Romano explained.

“Porro is on City’s list to replace Savinho, with a target for Tottenham. But at the moment the gap in valuation is a big gap.

“Also for Pedro Porro, I would say it’s a similar situation because Tottenham are also happy with Porro. Tottenham are not desperate to sell Pedro.

“And so at the moment there are difficulties to advance on this deal because of the gap and because of what happened with the Maresca appointment.”