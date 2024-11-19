Radu Dragusin has often been viewed as a backup centre-back by Ange Postecoglou since the defender arrived at Tottenham in January this year.

The north London club paid a fee of around £26m to secure the Romanian’s services from Serie A side Genoa, having made just 13 appearances since with Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Van forming a strong partnership at the heart of the backline.

With Dragusin’s minutes being limited, reports in Italy have seen him linked with a move to both Juventus and Napoli, with the former desperately in need of cover in defence due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear to Gleison Bremer.

Bremer is expected to miss the entirety of this season, so a move for a centre-back could be on the cards with Dragusin seen as a potential option with the 22-year-old coming through the ranks in Turin, while making one first team appearance. He is someone who understands Italian football well.

Despite the speculation though, Dragusin’s agent Florin Manea spoke to Telecapri regarding his clients current status at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

“It is an honour for Radu to be wanted by teams like Napoli and Juve, but right now they are just rumours,” said Manea.

He continued: “We are focused on Tottenham. He still has five years left on his contract. It is not easy to go to a top club and impose yourself right away, he is still 22-years-old.”

Manea added: “If he never plays this season it is normal that other evaluations will be made: in January he won’t move, in June he will be evaluated.”

In the Premier League this season, Dragusin has played just 279 minutes, though he has featured heavily in the cup competitions when Postecoglou tends to rotate his squad.

Earlier this month, the Spurs boss publicly backed Dragusin. He said: “What I believe brings out the best in people is competition. I certainly didn’t bring Radu into be an understudy. I brought him in to be competition for Cuti [Romero] and Micky [Van de Van] and himself.”

Postecoglou continued: “If he went to Bayern Munich he wouldn’t be guaranteed football either. He was leaving where he was, where he was playing regularly for that challenge and I think that’s how it has to be. If he keeps improving his performances I hope that will push Romero along and Van de Ven along.”