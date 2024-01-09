Tottenham have ‘Plan B’ lined up after Bayern attempt to hijack deal for Dragusin

Tottenham are eyeing up a move for their second-choice centre-back target after Bayern Munich usurped their bid for Genoa’s Radu Dragusin, according to reports.

The Premier League side have agreed personal terms with the Romanian international and Genoa were prepared to accept a bid worth €25million plus €5m on add-ons and Djed Spence on loan for six months.

However, Bayern have popped up with a bid believed to be around €1m more than Spurs’ offer, although their proposal does not include a player on loan.

Manchester United have also been linked with Dragusin but it now appears to be a straight battle between Bayern and Spurs, with the decision up to the player.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are looking at a few central defenders, including Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and his fellow Frenchman, Loic Bade.

The latter joined Sevilla in the summer after an impressive stint on loan last term, helping the Spanish side lift the Europa League.

He made a name for himself at RC Lens, earning a transfer to Stade Rennes, where it didn’t really work out for him.

READ MORE: Premier League five-year net spend table as January transfer window opens

Bade has been employed by a Premier League club before, joining Nottingham Forest on loan in the 2022 summer transfer window, but he failed to make an appearance under Steve Cooper.

A return to England could be on the card if Bayern beat Spurs in the race to sign Dragusin.

El Chiringuito recently said Postecoglou’s side are expected to make an offer for Bade in the coming days.

And according to Spanish outlet ABC (via Sport Witness), Bade is the Londoners’ ‘Plan B’ and are one of the contenders for his signature.

Ligue 1 club AS Monaco are also believed to be in the race for the 23-year-old.

It is not stated how much Spurs are willing to pay, nor do we know what Sevilla would want for their defender. That’s handy, isn’t it?

Spurs completed their first signing of the winter transfer window on Tuesday, confirming the addition of Leipzig striker Timo Werner on loan until the end of the season.

“I’m very happy to be here – I think I joined a very, very big club,” the former Chelsea forward told the club’s website.

“The talk of the manager was a really, really good talk. He gave me straight away the feeling I need to join a club.

“Also the tactics and the style of how he wants to play, how he lets the team play, for me I felt straight away it fits perfectly.

“I hope I can be the best player I can be here.”

READ MORE: Spurs signing a Richarlison clone is funny but Werner loan makes perfect January sense