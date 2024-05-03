The agent of Radu Dragusin has sensationally warned Tottenham Hotspur that he “won’t stay” for a long time if he is “just on the bench”.

The former Genoa centre-back signed for Spurs during this year’s January transfer window.

Tottenham were the saviours of the winter transfer window as most other Premier League clubs were unwilling to do business as they were at risk of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Spurs meanwhile signed ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and splashed out around £26m to sign Dragusin from Serie A outfit Genoa.

Tottenham fended off competition from Bayern Munich and Napoli to sign Dragusin, who has barely featured in the Premier League in recent months.

The 22-year-old has only made two starts in the Premier League and has been an unused substitute for five straight games.

Dragusin’s agent – Florin Manea – caused a stir in January by keeping football fans in the loop about how the transfer saga involving the defender was developing and he opted against biting his tongue during a fresh interview.

Manea has admitted that he wanted him to sign for Serie A giants Napoli and he has been critical of head coach Ange Postecoglou.

“It would’ve been better for him [to sign for Napoli], especially for the sunshine, but it was his choice,” Manea told Radio CRC.

“Now he needs to be patient, he has two important players in front of him in the pecking order and eventually he will find space too.”

Hitting out at Postecoglou’s tactics, he added: “The coach said many times he does not want to play with a three-man defence, evidently he knows best, but Tottenham concede a ton of goals. Playing with three gives more security.

“I also think Tottenham concede a lot of goals from set plays, so Dragusin would be very helpful due to his power in the air, he used to get all the headers at Genoa.”

Manea seemingly has hit heart set on Napoli, claiming he “would’ve chosen” the Italian outfit if “Bayern and Tottenham hadn’t been there” and he “won’t stay just to sit on the bench”.

“If he doesn’t play, then we have to think about other solutions, but he only arrived in January, so that seems unlikely right now,” Manea replied.

“If Bayern and Tottenham hadn’t been there, he would’ve chosen Napoli. If they were to offer a loan, especially if Antonio Conte was the coach, then we could evaluate that.

“I can say that if Postecoglu told Dragusin that he is only considered an alternative to the other centre-backs, then he would not stay just to sit on the bench.”

