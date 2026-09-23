Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven could both be central to Tottenham drama

Tottenham insider John Wenham feels a rift could be created at the club as Jan Paul van Hecke called out Andy Robertson, while Micky van de Ven has been labelled “shocking.”

Spurs lost their third out of five Premier League games for the season last time out. They were turned over 3-2 by Aston Villa, who both leapfrogged Tottenham and sent them to the bottom of the table in the process.

The opening goal came as a result of Andy Robertson failing to put the ball out of play with Van de Ven off the field, and having kept it in, allowed Villa to get into a better position and score.

Fellow defender Van Hecke seemingly called the Scot out for that.

He said: “You know you’re down to 10 men, then it’s smarter to kick the ball out, so you can wait until Micky gets back.

“You say to each other ‘Come on, boys. We are much better’ and then you give it all away completely.”

Tottenham ‘drama’ coming

Spurs insider Wenham feels Van Hecke’s comments could cause drama for an already struggling club.

He told Tottenham News: “For all the good things Robertson did, that was a huge mistake from him.

“Van Hecke has called it out in the press in Holland, which might make a bit of drama with Tottenham. He said we have to be more sensible.

“We’ve got Van de Ven off the pitch with an injury, the ball is about to go out for a corner, that gives you a chance to regroup.

“Robertson has kept it in and then we’ve lost possession and they’ve scored, if it had gone out for a corner, then Van de Ven could come back on.”

READ: Robertson backs De Zerbi and identifies exact reason for Tottenham early-season struggles

Van de Ven himself has also been called out, not that for that incident, but for failing to overcome Villa striker Nicolas Jackson later on, with the forward then netting his second goal for his new club.

Former Villan Gabby Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Van de Ven, you’re meant to be the top defender that clubs want; you signed a new long-term contract on big money.

“You might be quick, but when other strikers are quick, you’ve got to defend. He looks shocking for that goal. [It was] too easy for Jackson to score.”

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