Tottenham told starter has no ‘desire’, with two Spurs men unable to play their own positions

Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr have been slammed for being unable to play their own positions

Stephen Warnock has hit out at Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, who he feels aren’t holding-midfield players and the former has no desire to get back and help the Tottenham side.

Bissouma and Sarr have been Spurs’ preferred midfield duo for the last two games. At points this season, Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur have also been seen there.

Bissouma has played all of the last 180 minutes, while Sarr managed 58 minutes against Liverpool before being hooked – after playing the full game against Manchester United. Tottenham conceded nine goals across those two games.

Warnock has slammed the pair for not having the capabilities to play their own positions, while he felt Bissouma did not want to try for his side.

“If your two full-backs go forward, your two central midfielders have to sense danger and be able to run,” he said on Sky Sports.

“They [Sarr and Bissouma] cannot run. They don’t sense danger, so they’re not holding midfielders. So why have you got them playing holding midfield?

“Bissouma yesterday, I’d have run past him. He couldn’t run. He didn’t want to run. He didn’t have the desire to get back and be aggressive with people, and sense that a tackle or even a shove into someone at times is so important.

“You cannot play that system with them two in midfield.”

Being outplayed by Liverpool’s midfield is common for sides at the moment, with the Reds flying high at the top of the league. Spurs did concede three to Manchester United the game prior, though, so not having players at the top of their games is something of a concern.

Bissouma and Sarr are clearly seen as holding-midfielders, though they have had a torrid time playing the position of late – and the former was recently labelled “braindead” to highlight that.

That the position has been chopped and changed in games leading up to the last two suggests Postecoglou is aware they may not be standing out, but until Bergvall progresses – being only 18 – or a new signing is made, Tottenham will be forced to make do.

