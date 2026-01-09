According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur standout Micky van de Ven ‘desperately wants to leave’ the north London side and he is still on Liverpool’s radar.

Spurs have been a shambles in the Premier League over the past 18 months as they have spent most of this period in the bottom half of the table.

Still, there have been a few standouts in their side who can hold their head high, and this includes Netherlands international Van de Ven.

The 24-year-old has had his injury issues in recent years, but he is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League on his day.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that the talented centre-back is being linked with a move elsewhere, as he is arguably being held back at Spurs.

A new report from Spanish outlet Sport claims Van de Ven ‘desperately wants to leave’ Spurs and he is a ‘dark horse’ target for Barcelona, though they are perhaps more likely to make a move for a cheaper alternative.

This means Van de Ven could look elsewhere and a report from a transfer insider on X claims Liverpool have made him a ‘major target’.

Liverpool wanted to sign Van de Ven before he joined Spurs and he reportedly remains on their radar, but this potential move is dependent on two conditions.

The report claims:

‘Van de Ven is only interested in staying within the Premier League, with one exception: Real Madrid. ‘Regardless of where he might be looking, with a contract running through June 2029, it will take deep pockets to separate him from Tottenham.’

Spurs are also said to be facing the prospect of losing Cristian Romero, with Spanish website Fichajes claiming he has made ‘demands’ if he is to remain at the club beyond this season.

The report explains: ‘The Argentine centre-back has been adamant: he will demand a transfer in the next summer window if Thomas Frank’s continued presence at the club is not guaranteed.

‘Furthermore, the defender is demanding a significant financial investment to strengthen the squad and seriously challenge for the Premier League title.’

Earlier this week, Romero appeared to hit out at Tottenham’s hierarchy in a deleted social media post.

“At times like this, it should be other people coming out to speak, but they don’t – as has been happening for several years now,” Romero said.

“They only show up when things are going well, to tell a few lies.”