Tottenham Hotspur are ‘in total disarray’, a source inside the north London club has told BBC Sport commentator Jonathan Pearce, as Spurs suffered a damaging defeat to Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday evening.

Spurs went down 3-1 to Palace at home in the Premier League to enhance their chances of getting relegated to the Championship.

Tottenham played most of the London derby with 10 players after Micky van de Ven was sent off in the 38th minute.

Spurs fans left Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in droves at half-time, when Palace were leading 3-1.

The defeat to Palace means that Tottenham are now just one point above the relegation zone.

Eminent journalist Jonathan Pearce was on BBC Radio 5 Live commentary duty for the London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At half-time, Pearce revealed what a senior source at Tottenham has told him about the club, and it’s deeply worrying for the fans.

Peace said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I spoke to someone who I can’t name, but he is close to Tottenham Hotspur behind the scenes, and he said the club has been broken for seven years. This club is in total disarray.”

The defeat to Palace was Igor Tudor’s third in a row as manager of Spurs.

Tudor began his reign as the Tottenham interim manager with a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the North London derby.

Then came a 2-1 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage in a London derby, and now a 3-1 defeat to Palace at home.

Many Tottenham fans were perplexed at the club’s decision to appoint Tudor as the interim manager following the sacking of Thomas Frank.

Ramon Vega has taken a swipe at the board for all the problems of Tottenham, with the former Spurs centre-back urging the club’s owners, ENIC, to ‘sell now’.

Vega wrote on X on Thursday evening: “Lewis family please sell now! Enough damage has been done over the years!!”

The pundit added: “The mismanagement of the board and owners is unacceptable!”

Vega futher noted: “For the sports football business school students I sometimes speak and teach at, I would definitely recommend Spurs as a great case study of how not to run a club from a sporting and recruitment perspective.

“The gap is way too big between revenue-driven focus without football success and neglecting the core part of the club on the success on the football pitch it’s way too risky and unsustainable.”

