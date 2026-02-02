Tottenham ‘enter race’ to hijack Arsenal loan for international star on deadline day

James Wilson has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham.

Tottenham are looking to hijack a deal for Hearts striker James Wilson after Arsenal made their move for the Scotland international, according to reports.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank confirmed over the weekend that they would be “active” on deadline day, he said: “We are active, no doubt about that. If something happens, let’s see.”

It felt more like Tottenham would be responding to any opportunities in the transfer market than going after pre-set targets they needed in before the closure of the window.

And that seems to be backed up by their reported move for Hearts striker Wilson after rumours earlier on Monday that Arsenal had made their move for the young Scotland international.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal have opened talks over a potential loan move for the 18-year-old, who has eight goals in 45 senior appearances for Hearts.

Transfer expert Romano wrote on X on Monday: ‘EXCL: Arsenal open discussions with Hearts FC on Scottish talent James Wilson, 18 year old striker already capped for the National Team. Initial loan deal being discussed club to club.’

READ: January Transfer Deadline Day – follow it LIVE with Football365

And now Sky Sports claim that Tottenham are also holding talks for the Hearts striker and will likely be part of their Under-21s squad.

Sky Sports News‘ Lawrie-Anne Brown and Michael Bridge wrote on their blog: ‘Spurs have entered the race to sign James Wilson from Hearts. This would be an initial loan with an option to buy.

‘The 18-year-old striker would be part of the U21 squad if the deal goes through.

‘It comes after Sky Sports News reported earlier today that Arsenal were also holding talks with Hearts over a potential loan deal for the teenager.

‘The teenager has made just one league start for the Scottish Premiership leaders this season.

‘Wilson impressed for the Tynecastle club last season, scoring six goals including a dramatic equaliser against rivals Hibs.’

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365…

* From Soccer Aid to Total Football: Spurs hit new low and unforeseeable high in ridiculous Man City draw

* Spurs signing, two Aston Villa transfers among six most bizarre PL deals in 2026 January window

* Tottenham submit £30m ‘formal offer’ for Barcelona star as Spurs ‘push hard’ for deadline day deal



Arsenal legend Paul Merson thinks signing Raheem Sterling – who is currently out of contract after being released by Chelsea last week – would be a “no-brainer” for Tottenham with competition needed in the Spurs frontline.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson said: “They need players in. Thomas Frank and Tottenham have been unlucky with Solanke, Kulusevski and Maddison all out.

“I would bring Sterling in. I think it’s a no-brainer on a free transfer. I really do.

“You don’t want to start bringing every Tom, Dick and Harry in to try and stay up.

“They just need one or two players in and get their players fit.”

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, West Ham, Ekitike, Glasner, Carrick, Newcastle