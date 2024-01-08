Tottenham: Euro giants to ‘immediately’ hijack Spurs to sign ‘top target’ with demand ‘not a problem’

According to reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have joined Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and AC Milan in the race to sign Radu Dragusin.

The January transfer window has been pretty quiet up to now but Spurs have been very active.

They are on the verge of signing former Chelsea forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on loan. On Monday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Timo Werner, travelling to London today in order to complete his move to Tottenham with medical booked.

“Loan deal with salary covered until June, €18/19m buy option also confirmed. Werner will be at Spurs tonight.”

Tottenham are not stopping there, though. It has consistently been reported over the past couple of months that a new centre-back is a priority for Ange Postecoglou after Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero suffered injuries.

Spurs were initially heavily linked with OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo but they have recently turned their attention to Genoa standout Dragusin, who is their ‘top target’.

Postecoglou has been hoping to get a new defender in within the opening couple of weeks of this month’s window but they have been facing competition from Serie A duo AC Milan and Napoli in the race to land Dragusin.

A new team has now reportedly joined the battle to sign Dragusin and they could potentially blow Tottenham and others out of the water.

Romanian outlet Gazeta Sporturilor (via Bayern & Germany on Twitter) claim “Bayern Munich have joined Tottenham and Napoli in the race for Genoa defender Dragușin and are in talks over a January move.”

The report adds: “Bayern ‘have no intention of wasting time in negotiations’. Genoa want €30m for the Romanian defender, which is not a problem for Bayern – the German club wants to sign Dragușin immediately.”

But in a potential boost to Spurs, German journalist Florian Plettenberg believes they and Napoli are the “most concrete options” for Dragusin.

“Bayern has informed about the 21 y/o in the last days. Bosses informed about contract and transfer details. Possible transfer fee is €25m + bonus payments at this stage. Been told: Tottenham & Napoli are the most concrete options at this stage.”

Speaking ahead of January, Postecoglou explained why he would prefer to do business early if possible.

“Obviously if we can do business early, it’s great for us. Not just because of losing Romero but there’s a whole month there – why waste it?” Postecoglou told reporters.

“If you can bring them in early, even if they don’t play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it’s not like we’re going to sign somebody and they’ll hit the ground running.

“Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it’s potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they’re coming from, the league they’re coming from, so there’s a whole lot of moving parts.

“So, yes, I’d love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us, because other clubs know we want to do something early.”