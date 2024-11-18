Tottenham ‘expert’ reveals when Postecoglou sack could happen after Ipswich defeat

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons Ange Postecoglou could lose his job at the end of the season if their form doesn’t improve.

After an impressive result against Aston Villa on November 3, Spurs then lost their next two matches in all competitions against Galatasaray and Ipswich.

Postecoglou’s side’s inconsistency this season can be summed up by their last six matches in the Premier League with Tottenham recording three wins and three losses during that run of games.

Five victories from their opening 11 matches of the season has Spurs in a disappointing 10th position in the Premier League but, despite their mixed results, Tottenham are only three points off third place.

There is no suggestion that Postecoglou will be sacked in the coming weeks despite their inconsistent displays and lack of defensive solidity.

But Tottenham ‘expert’ and former goalkeeper Robinson reckons Postecoglou’s position at Spurs could be under threat at the end of the season if the north London club haven’t qualified for the Champions League or Europa League.

Robinson told Football Insider: “He’s under pressure now. But I think he’s bang under pressure at the end of the season if they fail to make it into the Champions League or Europa League again.

“I think there’s got to be some signs of progression under his management. They’re being beaten too easily and they’re too susceptible defensively.

“He’s stuck with this style when it doesn’t necessarily suit some of the players in his side. He’ll always be under pressure at Tottenham, because the stigma surrounding the need to win a trophy is not going to go away.

“It’s the stick used to beat them with by every other club, so if he wins a trophy and doesn’t reach European football, would that be enough? I’m not convinced. I think European football is vital for Tottenham and where they are as a club.

“Ange has earnt the right to have time, but they don’t seem to be learning from their mistakes. At the end of the season, yes, he’s bang under pressure if they don’t achieve what they want to achieve, but at the moment, he’s okay.

“In February, if they drop out of the cup competitions and it doesn’t look like they’ll compete for European places, he could lose his job before the end of the season.”

