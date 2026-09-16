Tottenham explore deal for 250-goal striker in free transfer to immediately boost De Zerbi

Tottenham are looking at the possibility of signing former Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi on a free transfer, according to reports.

Spurs have not started well this season with the Roberto De Zerbi’s side finding themselves in 17th position after two seasons of finishing in 17th place.

Tottenham lost their first two games of the season to Brentford and Newcastle United before they were held to 0-0 draws against Nottingham Forest and Everton.

They did beat Charlton 5-1 in the second round of the Carabao Cup but Liverpool knocked them out of that competition on Tuesday night in a 3-1 defeat.

Tottenham are yet to score a Premier League goal this season and De Zerbi has been criticised for his recent comments on Mathys Tel after they had a heated exchange on the pitch after the draw against Everton.

Explaining the incident, De Zerbi said: “Yes, I coached him on the pitch.

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“The body shape of a striker. The striker can play with the shoulder on the goal. If we are playing with (James) Maddison, (Mohammed) Kudus and Savio, he has to play as a striker, and the striker has to look at the goal, no?

“Or on the cross of Robertson. He has to stay inside because he started (his career) as a striker. Now he’s playing as a winger, but he started in his career as a striker.

And now Tottenham could turn to the free transfer market to solve their goalscoring issues with claims from Italy that Icardi, who has scored 250 career club goals, is in their sights.

Tottenham eye Icardi to solve their scoring problems

Relaying information from another outlet, Cronache di Spogliatoio, LaLazioSiamoNoi revealed that Tottenham are keen on the former Argentina international.

LaLazioSiamoNoi wrote: ‘According to Cronache di Spogliatoio, Tottenham are evaluating his profile as a potential experienced option to try and solve the team’s scoring problems.

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‘In the background, however, there’s also interest from Lazio . Icardi , for his part, doesn’t seem inclined to accept just any offer: his goal is to end his career with an ambitious project, and for this very reason, he’s reportedly already rejected several offers.’

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven doesn’t think it’s a “problem” that Spurs are yet to score a Premier League this season.

Van de Ven told reporters after the draw with Everton: “It was a good performance from us, we were on top of the game, but we need to score a goal.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a problem, because we are creating a lot of chances. Of course we need to score, but I don’t want to call it a problem.”

The Spurs star added: “I don’t think it’s a mental thing, we need to review things again and see what we can do better in the final third as a group, to make even bigger opportunities to score goals.

“We’ve had some great opportunities and I think more of them can come if we make the right choices at the right times.”

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