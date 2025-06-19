Thomas Frank has given the green light for Tottenham to push for the signing of Eberechi Eze, but they face competition from Arsenal and Aston Villa for the Crystal Palace star.

Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou last week as chairman Daniel Levy decided to part ways with the Australian boss despite winning the Europa League last season.

It came as no great surprise as Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League having lost an incredible 22 of their 38 league games.

A significant rebuild is required with Frank set to lead Spurs in the Champions League as well as domestic competition, and having made loan moves for Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso permanent for £30m and £21m respectively, Levy and Frank are putting their heads together in order to make further additions.

There have been predictable links with each and every Brentford player after Frank’s departure from the Bees to take on the job at Spurs, with Bryan Mbeumo thought to be of most interest.

Manchester United have already had a bid of £45m plus £10m in add-ons rejected by Brentford for the winger and are expected to make an improved offer for the 25-year-old, whose reported preference is a move to Old Trafford, but reports suggesting Tottenham have dropped their interest are wide of the mark according to TBR Football.

‘Spurs are very much still in the reckoning for the forward, but he is one of many options they have on their list of targets’, the report states.

Mbeumo was full of praise for Frank when it was announced the Danish boss was leaving Brentford.

“It’s been my best season so far in the Premier League,” Mbeumo told Sky Sports.

“And even collectively, I think we did play very good games. I think we’ve been unlucky to chase the Europe spot, but I think it’s been a fantastic season.

“[Thomas Frank] has done so much for me. He literally trusted me from the start. I think he developed the team so well. He developed me as a human and a player as well. So I can only wish him all the best, and I’m sure he’s going to do well.

“I think he knows everything. He’s really smart. He knows where he wants to bring the team, how he wants to play. I think he’s been fantastic for Brentford.”

Tottenham also keen on Eze, who has a £60m release clause at Palace, which could rise to £68m depending on his performances.

