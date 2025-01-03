Tottenham are interested in signing Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as cover for the injured Guglielmo Vicario, according to reports.

Johnstone moved to Wolves from Crystal Palace for £10million in the summer transfer window but has failed to become a regular starter ahead of Jose Sa.

The 31-year-old made his debut on matchday three against Nottingham Forest and after a 1-1 draw at the City Ground, could not prevent his new team from losing four Premier League games in a row.

He did not start again until December 9 after being an unused substitute three times and not being included in a matchday squad on four occasions.

Wolves then lost two out of two with Johnstone in goal, with his most recent appearance coming in the 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Town, which was Gary O’Neil’s final match before being sacked.

Sa has started the last three matches with Wolves unbeaten under new head coach Vitor Pereira, keeping two clean sheets in the process, the club’s only two clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Having failed to become a regular starter at Molineux after going through a similar experience at Palace, Johnstone could leave in the winter transfer window.

Tottenham have emerged as a serious option for Johnstone with first-choice goalkeeper Vicario out with an ankle injury.

The Italian underwent ankle surgery after suffering an injury in the 4-0 win at Manchester City on November 23 and is expected to be out for at least three months.

After Vicario’s injury was discovered, Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou said he would not delve into the free agent market and has full faith in Fraser Forster.

“That’s not going to happen – I don’t think signing a free agent now is going to help us,” he said. “Fraser, I’ve known for a long time. He’s such a strong character in the group and always ready to play.”

Now the transfer window is open, Postecoglou could sign a goalkeeper from another club following several major errors from Forster.

Tottenham identify ‘candidate’ to fill Vicario’s gloves

According to Football London, Spurs are ‘eyeing up’ Johnstone as ‘potential cover’ for Vicario.

As Pereira appears to have settled on Sa as his No. 1, the four-cap Englishman has become ‘one of the candidates that Spurs are looking at to provide cover during Vicario’s absence’.

The report adds:

What kind of deal Wolves would allow for a player they signed for £10million just five months ago remains to be seen though. With Forster’s contract coming to an end this summer, along with academy product Alfie Whiteman’s, Johnson could potentially provide longer term cover alongside Brandon Austin, who was handed a new five-year contract last year. Tottenham have previously looked into signing Johnstone in the past and perhaps this time a move will materialise.

