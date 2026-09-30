Figures within Tottenham are beginning to accept they’ve blundered a key position in their squad, and a recent recruit at Hull is already being eyed to remedy the issue.

Tottenham spent vast sums in the summer transfer window, signing players in virtually every department of their squad.

Additions were made at goalkeeper, centre-back, left-back, central midfield, right wing, left wing and striker.

However, it can be argued that despite signing a new stopper in the form of veteran Martin Dubravka, Spurs are actually weaker now than where they left off last term.

Guglielmo Vicario returned to Italy by way of Juventus on loan. Antonin Kinsky was promoted to No.1, with Dubravka serving as the primary back-up.

It was a curious decision to place so much faith in Kinsky at a time when Spurs were spending colossal sums. Furthermore, a ready-made Premier League goalkeeper was on the market and did move, with James Trafford leaving Manchester City and heading to Leeds United for a package totalling £45m.

Leeds now boast the joint-best defence in the Premier League, shipping just three goals across their five matches. Spurs, meanwhile, sit rock bottom of the table, are without a win, and Kinsky’s displays are already drawing flak.

As such, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news of Tottenham chiefs beginning to realise Kinsky is not the answer at this stage of his career.

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Tottenham eye Hull ace to supersede Antonin Kinsky

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: ‘Sources indicate that there are figures within the Tottenham hierarchy who remain unconvinced that Kinsky is currently at the level expected at the club, leading Spurs to look at potential alternatives ahead of 2027.’

One of the players Spurs are already giving consideration to signing is Hull stopper, Konstantinos Tzolakis.

The Greece international – who just kept a clean sheet against Jurgen Klopp’s Germany – joined Hull from Olympiacos for £20m plus add-ons in the summer.

The 23-year-old has been an instant hit at Hull, keeping three clean sheets in a row to start the new campaign.

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Those displays have caught Spurs’ eye, and the north London club have observed the player on multiple occasions.

Bailey added: ‘Tottenham are one of the clubs to have watched Tzolakis more than once, with Spurs now keeping him on their radar as they assess their long-term goalkeeping options ahead of next summer.’

Bailey did sound a word of warning to Spurs, however, when noting Liverpool too are monitoring the player.

Alisson Becker’s contract is up next summer and if the Reds determine Giorgi Mamardashvili isn’t of the level required to succeed the legendary Brazilian, they could sign a new keeper like Tzolakis if Alisson leaves via free agency.

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