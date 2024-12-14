Tottenham closely following Leeds star, with Prem return key to fending off interest

Pascal Struijk could leave Leeds, with Tottenham one of the sides courting him

Tottenham are one of the Premier League clubs reportedly ‘closely following’ Pascal Struijk, whose potential contact renewal at Leeds will depend on if they can return to the top flight.

Struijk has been a pillar of the Leeds defence this season. Captain of the side on multiple occasions, the Dutchman is yet to miss a minute of action in the Championship, where the Whites have lost just three times.

They have also kept 11 clean sheets, so the defence is clearly thriving.

According to TBRFootball, Struijk’s form has piqued the interest of Tottenham, Brighton and Wolves, all of whom are said to be following him closely.

Leeds are said to be hopeful of tying the Dutchman down to a new deal. However, the report suggests success on that front is likely to be determined by whether they return to the Premier League next season.

Currently second in the Championship, there looks a good chance of that happening, but if not, Struijk could return to the top flight – where he played 85 games with the Whites over three years – with another club.

Tottenham have had joy from negotiating with Leeds of late. They signed Archie Gray from the second-tier club in the summer, while they let Joe Rodon go the other way, after he spent the previous season on loan at Elland Road.

Manor Solomon was also loaned to the West Yorkshire outfit by Spurs in the summer.

As such, it seems there is a good chance Struijk could be the latest player to move between the two clubs. But it’s not likely if given the choice, he’d turn his nose up at any Premier League club after two seasons in the Championship.

If he is met with the prospect of a third, it seems very unlikely the 25-year-old would want to remain, when he has shown he has the quality to have another crack at the top flight.

