Tottenham eyeing ‘significant gain’ by selling Pedro Porro to Real Madrid in lucrative move

Pedro Porro will be allowed to leave Tottenham if they can make a good profit on their initial investment

Tottenham will reportedly allow Pedro Porro to leave for Real Madrid if they feel they deal ‘provides significant financial gain’, with a profit from the sale being seen as a smart move.

It has recently been reported that Porro is a target of Real’s. They have been looking within the Premier League, with Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly their top option.

Porro has added fuel to the fire of a potential Real move by stating he is “proud” to be linked with them.

Amid an injury to Dani Carvajal, the need for the Spanish side to find a top quality right-back seems clear. Porro has been a vital cog to Spurs in all three seasons he’s featured in so far, on both sides of the ball, with attacking prowess evident given his eight goals and 10 assists in 62 appearances.

While Tottenham therefore perceive him as one of their most important assets. That doesn’t mean they will necessarily keep him rooted within the club.

Indeed, GIVEMESPORT reports that they could choose to sell him amid interest from Real. The report states they could be open to the sale ‘if the deal provides significant financial gain’.

It is believed a hefty profit on their initial investment could be seen as a ‘smart move’.

Tottenham paid £39million to get Porro through the door from Sporting CP, with the deal being finalised in the summer of 2023 after a loan period six months prior.

GMS states that Podro would be priced upwards of £60million if he was to be sold, meaning Spurs would make over a third more than what they paid initially in the deal.

Djed Spence has recently penned new terms with the north London outfit, so if they were to let go of Porro, they’d do so knowing there is a player waiting in the wings to potentially take the position, given he has looked more at home at the club than in previous campaigns.

