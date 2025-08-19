According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have ‘reached an agreement’ over Eberechi Eze, but he is ‘waiting’ to complete his £60m transfer.

Spurs have stepped up their interest in Eze over the past week as they have moved to the front of the queue for his signature after Arsenal were linked earlier this summer.

The 27-year-old has been one of the standout attacking midfielders in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons and he grabbed 25 goal involvements in all competitions last term.

The £68m release clause in his contract recently expired, but this has enabled Spurs to negotiate a lower price for the England international.

Eze reportedly agreed terms with Spurs before Crystal Palace’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Sunday, but he still featured in this game and Oliver Glaser has indicated that he could play for his current side in Europe on Thursday.

On Monday evening, Fabrizio Romano revealed Spurs and Palace had a meeting over Eze to discuss the final terms.

“Tottenham keep working on Eberechi Eze. A direct meeting took place on Monday between Daniel Levy and Steve Parish,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“An offer of £55m, plus £5m in add-ons is on the table and Tottenham are trying to reach an agreement after Eze informed Crystal Palace last week of his desire to go to Tottenham.

“He really wants to go after winning two titles, the first two in the history of Crystal Palace, as he believes this can be the moment to go and play in the Champions League.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Romano added: “Negotiations for Eberechi Eze to Spurs are again underway today after £55m plus £5m proposal yesterday.

“Daniel Levy and Steve Parish, in direct contact to seal the agreement.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, claims the two Premier League clubs have an ‘agreement’ over Eze, who is still having to ‘wait’ to seal his move to Spurs.

He said on X: ‘BREAKING: Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle with Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze.

‘Palace must now find a replacement with Eze waiting and training as normal.’

Spurs have also been linked with an audacious move for Man City star Savinho and Romano has provided an update on this potential deal.

He said: “If Savinho doesn’t go to Tottenham, Man City will not go for Rodrygo. If Savinho goes to Tottenham, Rodrygo is the top target for Man City.

“Links with Maghnes Akliouche and Xavi Simons are not true and the only thing is Rodrygo.

“It’s easy to come here and talk about Rodrygo to Man City, but they have to approach Real Madrid, make a bid of at least €100m, reach an agreement and convince the player, who is very happy at Real Madrid. Rodrygo is not desperate to leave Real Madrid and he is not asking to leave.”