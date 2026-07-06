Tottenham might finally fail to land a transfer target after a report claimed he’s now warming to the idea of joining Newcastle instead.

Spurs are splashing the cash this summer and backing Roberto De Zerbi in a big way. The clear need for experience and leadership has been fixed with the signings of three veteran free agents – Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

A combined £237m has been spent on readymade Premier League players in their primes, with Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and now Sandro Tonali all arriving.

The fireworks won’t stop there, however, with Spurs aiming to sign one and potentially two new wingers.

Savinho is the top target, while Rafael Leao and Cody Gakpo are also on their radar.

However, Savinho isn’t the only Manchester City player Tottenham have set their sights on, with The Independent recently confirming Spurs are ‘pushing’ to sign James Trafford.

Guglielmo Vicario is expected to return to Serie A, leaving Spurs with Antonin Kinsky, Dubravka and Brandon Austin to choose from between the sticks.

De Zerbi believes in Kinsky, though the report was keen to stress an upgrade in the form of Trafford could be signed.

Man City are ready to wave goodbye to the 23-year-old England international who was quickly superseded by Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer.

What’s more, Man City have just agreed to bring Pierce Charles back from Sheffield Wednesday in a move that paves the wav for Trafford to go.

James Trafford ‘receptive’ to joining Newcastle

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk understand a deal can be struck with City for around £40m. But while Tottenham are pushing, they could lose out to Newcastle who want a new starting stopper of their own.

According to the Northern Echo, Trafford is now ‘receptive’ to the prospect of joining the Magpies where he’d immediately become their new No 1.

They explained: ‘They (Newcastle) remain keen on James Trafford, who is another player whose future is set to be resolved once his World Cup duties are at an end.

‘Trafford, who is the third-choice goalkeeper in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, has accepted he will have to leave Manchester City this summer to secure regular first-team football.

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‘He turned down the chance to join Newcastle last summer, instead heading to City from Burnley, but is believed to be receptive to the idea of heading to Tyneside ahead of the start of next season if the financial elements of a deal can be successfully agreed.

‘Ipswich Town are set to make a formal offer for Nick Pope, which could lead to the goalkeeper who finished last season in Newcastle’s starting side heading to Portman Road.’