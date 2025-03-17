Tottenham fan reveals what Tel told the angry Spurs away end after losing to Fulham

A Tottenham fan has revealed what Mathys Tel said after the Spurs forward came to speak to an angry away end at Fulham on Sunday.

Tottenham lost an even game against their London rivals 2-0 with the Cottagers scoring two goals in the last 12 minutes through Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon.

The defeat saw Manchester United leapfrog Spurs into 13th with Ange Postecoglou’s men dropping down to 14th in the Premier League table.

Pressure is once again building on Postecoglou after failing to win any of their last three matches against Manchester City, Bournemouth and Fulham.

Their Europa League campaign is now their only way of getting a place in Europe ahead of next season and will be key to the mood in the stadium for the rest of the season.

After conceding two late goals, Tottenham fans were angry in the away end and Tel – who is on loan from Bayern Munich – was seen climbing into the travelling section to speak to supporters.

In a video posted on X, Tel was heard telling the supporters that they “need to be together” with the Frenchman told performances ‘aren’t good enough’.

And now a fan, who has claimed to be one of the men involved in the video, has explained what happened, he told the Daily Mail: “After angrily shouting at the players, Maddison pointed at us and gave us a thumbs up before heading into the dressing room.

“Only after we continued shouting did Tel come over to us, hopping over the advertising boards before exchanging with me and the rest of the boys I with.

“He said ‘we need to be together,’ and then I said to him ‘it’s not good enough’, which he agreed with before heading back over the advertising boards and into the dressing room.

“It says it all when a 19-year-old loanee is the one to come over to the fans and be rather apologetic, whilst the rest of the leadership team kept their distance and clapped.

“Maddison, on the other hand, came close but didn’t give the time of day to speak to the fans shouting at him, instead giving a response that felt insulting to fans who spend hard-earned money to follow the team all around the country and over Europe.”

Dominic Solanke was disappointed that Tottenham failed to build on their win over AZ Alkmaar earlier in the week, which put Spurs through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Solanke said: “It’s a difficult one to take, we came here from the game in the week against AZ and wanted to try and build on that, build momentum, go on a bit of a streak, but we didn’t manage to do that.

“We pride ourselves on being a fit team that can run for the full 90 minutes, a lot of the time that works in our favour at the end of the games, but they scored first quite late in the game and that killed our momentum. We don’t want to be that team that’s great one day and then bad another day. We want to win every game, so we need to find that consistency.”