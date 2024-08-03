Tottenham fans encouraged as former Liverpool star drops social media hint at North London move

In the midst of rumours that he would be joining Tottenham, Dominic Solanke posted a mysterious statement on social media that might allude to a move to the North London team.

Spurs are reportedly targeting Solanke in an attempt to bring in a quality player before the season begins, according to many trustworthy sources including Fabrizio Romano.

According to reports Tottenham have been tracking Solanke for some time and the 26-year-old is seen as someone who is a good fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system at the club.

While Solanke’s release clause stands at £65m, Spurs are believed to be under the impression that a deal could be done for the player for around £60m instead.

The striker may be close to realising a major ambition as he has recently posted a mysterious message on social media.

It is the wording of the message that has Tottenham fans in a flutter as he wrote: “No dream is too big, no goal is too ambitious. Dare to dream, and dare to make it a reality.”

The Tottenham club motto is: ‘To Dare Is To Do,’ and as such many believe this is an indicator that Solanke is taking up the move.

This summer, Spurs have been connected to many attackers as Postecoglou wants to expand his options up front. Due to Richarlison’s injury recuperation, the Australian was obliged to play midfielder Dejan Kulusevski as a striker for the team during their preseason tour of Japan and South Korea.

Solanke, a 26-year-old striker who scored 21 goals for Bournemouth last season—19 of which came in the Premier League—is reportedly on Tottenham’s list of possible striker targets. He matched Phil Foden and Ollie Watkins for fourth place in the competition’s top scorers last term suggesting he has come of age as a hitman.

Bournemouth are themselves resigned to the potential departure of Solanke this summer although they have held out on lowering his asking price to this point.

Postecoglou has suggested that he wants more out-and-out strikers in the squad to help the team in attack.

“At Celtic, I had Kyogo, who was a sort of out and out number nine and in Japan, I’ve always had a striker. It just depends, like last year we had to be a bit creative, it’s fair to say. You know but if Harry would have stayed I definitely would have used him!” he said.

“So I think for us what’s more important is the type of striker we get. You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it’s going be a striker that fits that mould.

“It’s still the area of the park we’re really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that’s a focus for us.”