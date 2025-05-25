Tottenham ‘favourites’ for Simons amid £100m boost after Barcelona ‘reject’ £60m Spurs bid for star

Tottenham are reportedly the ‘favourites’ to land RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons this summer after getting a £100m boost.

Ange Postecoglou has been under huge amounts of pressure for most of the season with Tottenham currently 17th in the Premier League table, one place above the relegation zone.

Postecoglou had some sympathy from the Spurs board earlier in the campaign with their mounting injury list – but, since getting many of his players back to fitness, the results have still been terrible.

There were rumours before the Europa League final against Manchester United that Postecoglou would be sacked at the end of the season, even if they beat the Red Devils in Bilbao.

Tottenham did exactly that, with a first-half Brennan Johnson goal the difference as Spurs beat the Red Devils 1-0 to lift their first trophy since the 2008 League Cup under Juande Ramos.

And now the Australians future is still unknown ahead of next season – but Tottenham seem to be ploughing on with new signings regardless of the uncertainty over who will be managing them in a couple of months’ time.

A report from Spanish website Fichajes claims that Tottenham are now ‘favorites’ to sign RB Leipzig star Simons, who has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Spurs ‘have set their sights on Simons as one of their priorities for the upcoming summer transfer window’ but the Bundesliga side has ‘no intention of letting their star player leave easily, demanding a transfer fee of around €80m’.

The report adds that Tottenham ‘isn’t alone in the race, but its recent momentum and the appeal of playing in the Champions League could make all the difference.’

On that note, finance expert Stefan Borson has revealed that Spurs are in for a £100m boost after qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Borson told Football Insider: “They should get the five games at home in the Champions League.

“They should sell them out. They have got London prices. They have got slightly lower accrued Uefa coefficient on the value pillar, so they’ll be slightly lower than United would have got from that.

“They actually won the Europa League as well, so there’s probably very little in it. You are probably looking at £70-80million from the Champions League in prize money straight away in the worst case. Obviously, the further you get, the more you generate.

“They probably do also have step-ups in their player contracts, so they’ll probably end up with a higher wage bill from that, and that will offset some of their upside.

“They will generate good money from matchday on top of the £70-80million. Will there be any uplifts in their sponsorship contracts? Possibly. So, that could be good for them as well.

“It will probably be worth top line at least £100million and an additional profit of £60-70million.

“It’s very significant, so it’s very useful for them.”

And Tottenham have also been looking to improve other areas of their midfield with reports in Spain claiming that Barcelona ‘rejected’ a €60m (£50m) ‘offer’ from Spurs for Fermin Lopez.

Instead, Barcelona see him as ‘a strategic asset’ and are attempting to tie him down to a new deal with interest also coming in from Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.