Thomas Frank is already under scrutiny at Tottenham Hotspur as there are internal ‘fears’ that he could be about to ‘lose the dressing room’.

Frank was appointed to replace Ange Postecoglou at Spurs ahead of this season, and he was initially praised for his work at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham were active in this summer’s transfer window as they looked to prepare for a season in the Champions League, and Frank’s tactical tweaks made his side more defensively solid as results improved at the start of this campaign.

However, the north London outfit have declined into a real slump in recent weeks, with last month’s victory against FC Copenhagen their only win in their previous seven matches in all competitions.

Spurs have also suffered three losses in a row against Arsenal, PSG and Fulham, so they are under pressure to bounce back when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Tuesday night.

Ahead of this match, Frank has insisted that he feels he has the backing of Tottenham’s board and insisted that he “understands” fans after he hit out at supporters for booing Guglielmo Vicario against Fulham.

“Yeah, I’m very confident. It seems like [the board are] good guys, intelligent people, know how to run businesses and learning about football. I think when we’re dealing with intelligent people, they can see every successful dynasty and every successful club has taken time.”

He added: “As I said after the game, I completely understand the frustration. If you don’t win, there will always be a frustration. That is normal.

“Especially as we haven’t won as much as we would have wanted to at home, not only this year but the last long period. So the frustration grows a little bit more.

“We are nothing without the fans. No club is anything without the fans. Tottenham is nothing without our fantastic fans, nothing. We need each other. My point is that during matches is where we need each other – where I want to create a fortress.

“If you want to create a fortress, it can only be together – fans, team, me. My job is to make sure we do everything we can to perform – but can we do that together? That is where you create a difficult place to play.”

Now, a report from The Sun has shed light on the ‘increasing confusion and frustration’ in the dressing room regarding ‘what roles players are being tasked with as plans are thrown out or changed either close to kick-off or alarmingly early during games’.

The report adds: