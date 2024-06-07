Tottenham ‘fight’ Bayern for second Stuttgart star as Postecoglou plans €53.5m raid

Tottenham are ‘fighting’ Bayern Munich for Stuttgart winger Chris Fuhrich, who is set to star for Germany at the European Championships this summer.

Fuhrich moved to Stuttgart from Paderborn for £2m in the summer of 2021 and has caught they eye after eight goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga this season to help Stuttgart to second in the table.

Those displays earned the 26-year-old his first Germany cap in October, and Julian Nagelsmann has handed him a spot in the squad for their home tournament starting later this month.

Tottenham ‘fight’ for Fuhrich

Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Bayern and Tottenham are ‘fighting’ for the left winger.

His current deal expires in 2028, but his contract includes a release clause of just €23.5m, which is presumably a key reason for the interest from the two clubs.

Sky Deutschland asked Fuhrich about his plans for the future ahead of Euro 2024, and while the forward insisted he was focused on Germany for now, he didn’t rule out a move this summer.

“I don’t think about it much. I concentrate on the European Championships and always direct everything to my management. I don’t want to deal with that. It’s important for me to be on the pitch and enjoy myself,” he said.

When asked if it’s possible for him to continue at Stuttgart, Führich explained: “Yes! What we have achieved this year is something very special – for the club and for the fans. So yes, of course! Why shouldn’t it be imaginable?”

Second Stuttgart star

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is also keen on a second Stuttgart star in Hiroki Ito as he looks to strengthen his defence.

Ito extended his stay at Stuttgart in 2023 when it is believed a €30m release clause was also added to his contract which Tottenham might view as something of a bargain.

The 25-year-old defender is left-footed and primarily plays as a centre-back but he can also deputise as a full-back giving Postecoglou much-needed defensive cover, with Emerson Royal set for a mega-money move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi side Al-Nassr.