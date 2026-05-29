Tottenham have finalised the free agent signing of Marcos Senesi, while their transfer record could fall with a winger move now fully approved and the green light has been given to a midfield deal too.

Tottenham are making plenty of moves this summer, and they’re making them early. The arrival of Andy Robertson from Liverpool was given Fabrizio Romano’s signature ‘here we go’ confirmation on Wednesday.

At 32, the left-back’s best is behind him, but he’ll add crucial leadership and experience to a squad that is sorely lacking both.

Tottenham are well aware they need bigger characters in the dressing room and as such, they’ve just wrapped up the arrival of 29-year-old centre-back and Argentina international, Marcos Senesi, too.

“Marcos Senesi to Tottenham, here we go! Deal in place after the verbal agreement reported since March,” wrote Romano on X.

“Four year contract for Senesi who’s set to put pen to paper soon and join #THFC as free agent. Another one after Robertson.”

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Next on the agenda is turning Joao Palhinha’s loan spell permanent. Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news late on Thursday night of Spurs giving the green light to signing the midfield colossus outright.

Palhinha stood up tall in a difficult season in north London and scored the goal that helped Tottenham avoid relegation on the final day.

Bailey revealed all of Portugal’s big three – Sporting, Porto, Benfica – are circling, but Spurs are firm in the belief Palhinha will commit his future to Tottenham and sign on the dotted line.

An option to buy is present in the Bayern Munich loanee’s terms worth €30m / £26m. Spurs now hope to conclude Palhinha’s permanent signing ‘shortly’, and the Portuguese is already viewed as a ‘crucial’ player mopving forwards for Roberto De Zerbi.

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Savinho signing could set new Tottenham transfer record

In the final third, Tottenham could be about to make Savinho the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Tottenham tabled two offers for the Manchester City winger last summer, with the highest reportedly worth €80m / £70m.

Savinho was open to joining Spurs, though Man City rejected both bids and shut the move down after failing to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

Savinho would go on to sign a new contract at the Etihad, but after enduring a frustrating campaign in which starts have been in short supply, the time is now right to move on.

Spurs have ‘reactivated talks’ with City, according to Fabrizio Romano. And crucially, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk broke news of City approving Savinho’s sale.

The 22-year-old left-footer is more than willing to join Tottenham, and that’s a stance that has now been backed up by Football Insider. All three parties – Spurs, City, Savinho – are now pulling in the same direction.

Assuming Spurs have to bid close to what they put forward last summer, Savinho would become the club’s all-time record signing, surpassing Dominic Solanke (£65m add-ons included).

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