Tottenham finally make ‘approach’ for ex-Prem defender as spell at high-flying club stagnating

Tottenham have reportedly made an approach to sign Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey, with contact being made to ease their current defensive crisis.

Spurs are struggling defensively at the moment. In their last two games – against Manchester United and Liverpool – they have conceded nine goals.

Ange Postecoglou is not interested in changing the way his side plays, despite a trio of regular defenders being sidelined through injury, which has seen Archie Gray playing at centre-back – a position he’d never played before – among the changes.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have made contact for the signing of a new defender as they ‘look to ease’ their defensive crisis.

That man is Atalanta’s Godfrey, who it’s said they have made an approach for.

The report states Spurs want to sign the Englishman on a short-term loan for the second half of the season. Given Atalanta top Serie A at the moment, they’re unlikely to do anything which will hinder their chances of winning the title.

That said, Godfrey has played just 22 league minutes, as part of a total tally of 93 minutes since he moved from Everton in the summer, so may be allowed to leave on loan.

There is reportedly a belief that he could be allowed to leave given his lack of minutes since joining Atalanta.

If he is to join Spurs, it will be a move which has been a long time coming. It was reported in December 2023 that Spurs were pushing ahead with their interest in Godfrey, while he was at Everton.

At the time, Tottenham were desperate to add to their defence, with a similar crisis to the one they are seeing now taking place.

They ended up signing Radu Dragusin in January, but he only played a handful of times last season, and this term was hardly used before injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

The priority will be covering their absences, but Godfrey could potentially compete with Dragusin to be next in line, while he can also play as a right-back, a left-back and a midfielder, so could be a useful asset for Spurs.

