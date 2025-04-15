A Tottenham flop is reportedly ready to outlast Ange Postecoglou at the club as he’s made a ‘key decision’ to wait until the summer to ‘decide whether his future lies at Tottenham’.

There are not many Spurs players who have covered themselves in glory this season. The north London outfit are currently 15th in the Premier League, having come fifth last season.

Brennan Johnson is the only player to have surpassed 10 Premier League goals, and there are only five players with more than five. The defence has also been particularly leaky.

But some players will be persisted with by Tottenham, while others will be given the boot. It’s been suggested that Richarlison – who cost the club £60million in 2022 – could be sold, after just 19 goals in 82 games for the club.

But the striker could manage to escape a sale if a new manager comes in, and that’s seemingly his plan. According to TBRFootball, Richarlison ‘could wait until the summer to decide whether his future lies at Tottenham’.

That ‘key decision’ could come as manager Postecoglou’s ‘likely sacking’ could make him stay, due to the ‘possibility of a new manager being keen to work with’ Richarlison.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou has reportedly had it made apparent to him that if he doesn’t win the Europa League, he’ll no longer have a job.

A recent report stated that his sack ‘could be sealed’ this week, if Spurs bow out of the European competition at the quarter-final stage.

However, another report states it’s looking “increasingly likely” that Postecoglou will be given his marching orders at the end of the season instead.

In any case, it looks as if Spurs will have a new manager at the helm come the end of the season. That could give Richarlison the chance at more opportunities than he is currently getting at the club.

He’s started just two of his 10 Premier League appearances this term, though he has been injured between many of those, so starting the Brazilian could be a risk, given the potential of aggravating his injuries.

Whether a new boss would want to give Richarlison consistent minutes remains to be seen, and he could yet be shown the door at Spurs, providing they receive the same sort of sum they paid for him from Everton.

Oliver Glasner is being reported as the most likely option to take over from Postecoglou at the moment.

