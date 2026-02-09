According to reports, Thomas Frank’s exit from Spurs could be ‘imminent’ as the club have been given the ‘green light’ by his potential replacement.

Former Brentford boss Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou at Spurs ahead of this season and he is fortunate to still be in a job.

Frank to Spurs was initially viewed as a sensible appointment as he was expected to steady the ship following Postecoglou’s chaotic reign, but this has not proven the case.

The respected boss has not clicked with Tottenham’s supporters as he has often used negative tactics, while results and performances have also been poor.

The north London side are winless in their seven Premier League matches this year as they are only six points clear of the relegation places.

Frank has come under increased pressure as the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, so he needs a win when his side hosts Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Now, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Frank could be ‘one match away’ from the sack, with his exit ‘imminent’.

Frank is said to have ‘reached breaking point’ at Spurs and a defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday ‘might seal the Danish coach’s fate’.

The report adds: ‘Insiders suggest that another poor showing against Eddie Howe’s Magpies could prompt immediate action.

‘Should Frank depart, Tottenham are expected to appoint an interim coach — possibly Johnny Heitinga, already part of the backroom staff — to guide the team through to the end of the campaign, buying time for a permanent solution.’

The same report claims beloved former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who currently is the United States manager, is a leading contender to replace Frank as he has given the ‘green light’ to a ‘sensational reunion’.

However, Wayne Rooney has explained that he feels sorry for Frank.

“I feel for Thomas Frank because he looks tired, he looks like he’s aged 10 years,” Rooney said on his BBC Sport podcast.

“That’s what that Tottenham job has done to him in a short period of time. I hope they stick with him because he’s fantastic manager, but I think it’s going be very difficult for them to do that.

“And you don’t need your captain going out getting sent off on a regular basis or being as vocal as he was this week.”