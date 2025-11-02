Two Tottenham stars blank Frank in Chelsea aftermath as angry Spurs boss fires death stare

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank was visibly angry at two of his players after he was blanked on the pitch after their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

The visitors scored the only goal of the game on 34 minutes when Moises Caicedo robbed Micky van der Ven of the ball in the final third and squared it to Joao Pedro to finish into the net.

That result has dropped Tottenham down to fourth in the Premier League table with Spurs unable to build on their 3-0 away win against Everton last time out.

Instead that is now just one win in their last five matches in all competitions for Tottenham and some players were unhappy at the final whistle.

In the aftermath of defeat to Chelsea, Van der Ven and Tottenham team-mate Djed Spence were seen snubbing Frank as he looked to speak to them.

Frank gave them a death stare as the duo walked past him and down the tunnel with the Tottenham boss visibly angry.

Spence and van de Ven blank Thomas Frank at the final whistle: Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea.

Spence and van de Ven blank Thomas Frank at the final whistle: Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea.

Boos from the crowd.

When asked about the incident in the post-match press conference, Frank said: “All the players are of course frustrated. They would like to do well, they would like to win, they would like to perform well, so I understand that.

“I think it is about which is difficult to be consistent in good times and in bad times. That is why I went around to the fans as I did. It is more fun when we win, I can tell you that.”

Put to him whether their attitude was acceptable, Frank added: “I understand why you ask the question, but I think that is one of the small issues. We have Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence who are doing everything they can.

“They perform very well so far this season and everyone is frustrated. We do things in a different way, so I don’t think it is a big problem.”

After their xG was just 0.05 against Chelsea, Frank said: “I would say that, of course, hurts massively. I’ve never been in charge of a team that created that little in one game, never.

“So that, of course, I will look into what we can do to make it better. But I think that’s one thing. I think everything is a little bit linked. And today, yeah, we didn’t hit the level.”

On how Tottenham can give fans confidence they can be more creative going forward, Frank continued: “A couple of things. Today of course everyone will be frustrated. I’d say we have 24 hours and then we need to look forward again. Today was one snapshot that didn’t look good.

“I think there have definitely been other spells that have been better. There’s no doubt, and I keep saying it, that we have a front four that is new that we need to build together with short turn arounds in games. We’ll do that. I’m not in doubt that will happen. I think every team I’ve coached has scored a lot of goals. It will happen again in the future here.”