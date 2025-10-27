According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur head coach has ‘decided’ that he ‘doesn’t fancy’ Dominic Solanke as the club have turned to a replacement.

Solanke joined Spurs during Ange Postecoglou’s spell in charge as he bolstered their attack following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a strong debut season at Tottenham as he grabbed 16 goals and eight assists in all competitions, but he has dropped in the pecking order following the arrival of Frank in the summer.

Solanke was behind Richarlison in the pecking order at the start of this campaign and he has been out with an ankle injury in recent weeks.

Spurs also have Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel to choose from, while Richarlison and Micky van de Ven currently sit as their joint-top scorers this season with three goals apiece.

READ: Spurs prove that one player will make incredible Premier League history this season



Solanke is likely to face an uphill fight to get back into Tottenham’s starting XI when he returns to full fitness as a report from Football Insider claims Frank ‘doesn’t fancy’ the forward.

Frank is said to have been ‘unimpressed’ by Solanke this season and has ‘decided’ that he wants Spurs to sign a new striker in January.

However, the report has explained why he may have to settle with his current options for the rest of this campaign.

The report claims:

‘Sources say that in an ideal world, Tottenham would bring in a striker when the window reopens, but it is notoriously difficult to do business in January. ‘Therefore, the more likely scenario is that Frank will have to utilise his current squad, rather than relying on additions.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham and Chelsea in top five Premier League clubs who ‘deserve’ fewer points

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed with three teams joining Liverpool at the top

👉 Two Arsenal players in Premier League XI of the season so far



Despite this, a report from Caught Offside claims Spurs have opted to turn to Porto standout Samu Aghehowa, who has a 100 million euro (£86m) release clause in his contract, as a possible replacement.

Spurs are said to face competition from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest for his services, though Frank’s side are said to be the ‘most interested’ club.

It is also suggested that the striker could be available for a fee below his release clause.

The report claims: