According to reports, one Tottenham Hotspur transfer has been given a ‘green light’, while they have learned West Ham’s asking price for Mohammed Kudus.

Spurs have already spent around £60m on summer signings as they prepare for their Champions League return, but they still have loads to do after finishing 17th in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Tottenham salvaged a major positive from an otherwise disastrous campaign by winning the Europa League to secure Champions League football, but this was not enough to save former head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The former Celtic boss has been dismissed and replaced by Thomas Frank, who has finally taken the step to join a Big Six club after being one of the longest-serving managers in the Football League via his prolonged stint at Brentford.

Recent reports have indicated that one of their summer priorities is to sign an attacking midfielder, with Eberechi Eze and Kudus linked with Spurs.

Eze was initially mooted as their top target, but they appear to have turned to Kudus amid Arsenal’s interest in the Crystal Palace standout.

Now, The Guardian claims Kudus could be available for a cut-price fee this summer, even though he has a £85m release clause for Premier League clubs to activate at the start of July.

It is noted that West Ham’s fears of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules ‘could lead them to sell Kudus to Tottenham if they offer enough for the attacker’.

While West Ham ‘would prefer not to sell to Spurs given the enmity between the clubs’, they ‘are willing to be pragmatic’ to avoid punishment from the Premier League.

There is said to be ‘a feeling he will be available for less than his £85m release clause, which is applicable to Premier League sides for the first 10 days of July and while there is no asking price, £60m could be enough to get a deal done’ and to have a bid ‘accepted’.

It could be one forward in and another out at Spurs, with Frank reportedly giving the ‘green light’ for Richarlison to leave this summer.

The Brazil international is said to be ‘set’ for an exit as he is primed to ‘reset his career abroad’.

