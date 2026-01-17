How many games Frank has left at Tottenham ahead of West Ham as Iraola is quizzed over Spurs job

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank is likely to have “two or three games” left to prove himself at Spurs ahead of their match against West Ham.

The north London club are 14th in the Premier League table ahead of their 3pm kick-off against the Hammers on Saturday afternoon with Frank’s side looking to climb towards the top half of the table.

Tottenham have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions and Frank is coming under pressure from fans and the board to turn things around.

A recent report claimed that the Spurs board are “split” over Frank’s future with Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham coming feeling the heat over the appointment of the former Brentford head coach in the summer.

And now there is a fresh update from former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson, who reckons Frank only has “two or three games” to save his job.

Borson told Football Insider: “I think the injury situation is a big issue and I think the manager is a big issue as well because clearly he’s not really started well.

“I think you’ve got to start relatively well in this situation. I don’t think you can have as bad a start as he’s had and easily survive.

“He’s probably got two or three games. If two or three games now go against him, he’s probably going to get changed.

“That’s a big problem for the development of a new Tottenham, regardless of whether Daniel Levy is there or not.”

Defeat to West Ham, who are in the relegation zone, would be very hard to take for the Tottenham board and Andoni Iraola has been linked with succeeding Frank.

Iraola, who is also in the frame for the Manchester United job ahead of the summer, has responded to rumours about his future.

Speaking to Marca, Iraola said about being linked to Tottenham and other jobs: “I’m very happy at Bournemouth, I’ve always said that.

“For managers, the contract isn’t that important. I believe that trust should be renewed every year. If you’re happy with me and I’m happy with you, why not stay for another year?

“I wouldn’t want to stay somewhere simply because I have a signed contract. Once we achieve our objective, we’ll meet and see how to approach the next season and whether or not to continue. That’s what I’m thinking about, but staying here is a good option.”

On getting results against top sides while at Bournemouth, Iraola added: “It’s not just about how you want to play. You depend on the opponent, and usually, the teams that consider themselves better accept the challenge of more open matches, and we don’t mind that.”

When asked how he convinces players to repeat so many high-intensity efforts, Iraola continued: “They have to get used to living like this every day. Training and playing like this to get into the rhythm.

“All our teams have welcomed it because, at the end of the day, we produce good results offensively. We score goals, we create chances… and when players see that there’s a reward for that work, they usually buy into it.”