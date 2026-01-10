According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have made a ‘decision’ on whether to sack head coach Thomas Frank with ‘pressure building’.

Frank appears to be on the brink at Spurs, who have only won three of their last 13 matches as they have slipped deep into the bottom half of the Premier League.

The former Brentford boss was brought in to steady the ship following Ange Postecoglou’s chaotic reign and he has made Tottenham more defensively resolute, but their performances have been uninspiring as he is yet to get supporters on board.

The pressure has mounted on Frank after Wednesday’s 3-2 loss against AFC Bournemouth, who had been without a win in ten matches. This leaves Frank as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Despite this, Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke claims Spurs have ‘made a Frank sack decision’, with club chiefs keen to “give him time”.

“It was a real hard defeat, losing so late on in that game (against Bournemouth). They did play quite well, but ended up on the wrong end (of the result) and that now leaves them 14th in the table,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Pressure is building on Thomas Frank, there’s no getting away from that. You’ve got unrest from the fans as well, they were chanting ‘boring, boring Tottenham’ in that goalless draw against Brentford last week.

“The players were booed off against Sunderland, then after the final whistle at Bournemouth you had players exchanging words with the travelling fans as well.

“Look, all is not well there at Tottenham, there’s no getting away from that, but I don’t think Spurs are looking openly to make a decision on the manager.

“They want to give him time, they want to see if he can turn things around.”

Despite this, O’Rourke has also argued that the head coach’s ‘job hinges’ on Tottenham’s next two games against Aston Villa and West Ham.

“He’s got a big game against Aston Villa in the FA Cup this weekend as well and then a huge home game against relegation threatened West Ham on the 17th of January,” O’Rourke added.

“If those two games were to go wrong, and let’s not get away from it, their home form has been absolutely terrible so far this season, it’s going to crank up that pressure on Thomas Frank being sacked.

“He needs to get things back on track and get the fans onside. It’s easier said than done, and results will dictate (his future).

“Spurs aren’t rushing into anything, there’s no knee-jerk reactions. They know he has such a big job on his hands to get Spurs back where they feel they should be and everything else, but the style of football has been criticised as well.

“So yeah it’s been a difficult start to Thomas Frank’s tenure and, as I said, if results don’t improve quickly then the club might have to decision to make.“