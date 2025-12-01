According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have made a Thomas Frank ‘sack decision’ as they are linked with a long-term target as a replacement.

Frank left Premier League rivals Brentford to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur at the start of this season.

Initially, this appointment worked a treat as Spurs immediately entered the conversation for the Champions League places after making the north London side more defensively solid at the start of this campaign.

However, Frank and his players have suffered a huge slump in recent months. Their only win in their last seven matches in all competitions was against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League group stages.

Tottenham Hotspur have also suffered three straight losses against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Fulham, so Frank has become one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Now, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Frank ‘retains backing for now’, but it is noted that ‘contingency plans will accelerate’ if there are ‘more stumbles’.

The report also claims Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who is due to be out of contract at the end of this season, is a ‘long-term target’ for Spurs, who will turn to him on one condition.

The report claims.

‘Whispers suggest Tottenham’s hierarchy, long admirers, could pounce if the club’s form under Frank dips further.’

Football Insider, meanwhile, claims Tottenham’s board have ‘made a Frank sack decision’ as they are ‘keen to stick by him despite some unrest’.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has expanded on this situation and has explained that they are “hopeful” that he will “turn things around quickly”.

“It was another extremely poor result for Tottenham [against Fulham],” Brown told Football Insider.

“That’s no disrespect for Fulham, because they went and did their jobs and were very impressive, but it felt like typical Tottenham, which is a shame.

“In years gone by, when the fans turned against the board, the manager would be the one who gets the blame and ultimately loses his job.

“There have been a few changes there now, and the new board will want to show their support for the manager and show some stability from the top.

“The supporters aren’t happy because the results aren’t going to plan on the pitch.

“They put the pressure on, they demand a certain type of playing time and result and neither of those are in place at the moment, that’s a problem.

“But as far as the club are concerned, I don’t think they’re planning to sack him and they’re hopeful he’ll be able to turn things around quickly.”