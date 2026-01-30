Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has ‘said yes’ to a move for Raheem Sterling, who could join Spurs for two reasons.

So far this window, Spurs have made two signings as they have landed Conor Gallagher and Souza.

The north London outfit have been in the market for further additions, though they appear likely to miss out on Andy Robertson and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

It has emerged that Robertson is likely to remain at Liverpool until the summer, while Nottingham Forest appear to be leading the race to land Mateta for around £40m.

Despite this, Spurs could still make another signing or two in this window and their priority seems to be on strengthening their attack.

READ: Ballard, Stach to Man Utd: Ten Premier League newbies poised for pillaging



Sterling is among their options as he has become a free agent after being let go by London rivals Chelsea.

The England international desperately needs a fresh start after struggling at Arsenal and Chelsea in recent years, with Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol claiming ‘seven Champions League clubs’ are in the running to sign him on afree transfer.

“Raheem Sterling’s representatives are in talks today with seven Champions League level clubs who want to sign him. Sterling is fit and keen to start playing again at the highest possible level as soon as possible. All he is lacking is match fitness,” Solhekol said on Sky Sports.

He added: “Although his loan spell at Arsenal was disappointing, there is a feeling that the terms of the loan agreement made it difficult for him to have an impact at the club.

“He feels all that is behind him now and he wants a fresh start at a new club.”

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

* Frank ‘barricades himself’ to block two Tottenham transfers as Keane responds to Spurs manager links

* Real Madrid ‘confident’ of ‘record-breaking winter transfer’ as they offer £87m for Tottenham star

* Mood rankings: Misery loves company with Leeds one of only four clubs declared ‘happy’

Now, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Spurs are ‘serious’ about the ‘shock’ signing of Sterling because Frank has ‘said yes’ to the transfer and they feel he could be a useful addition until the summer at least.

The report claims: ‘Sources indicate that Tottenham view the experienced winger as a potential short-term reinforcement for their limited attacking options.

‘Insiders have noted that an approach from north London “should not be totally ruled out,” particularly given Spurs’ need for wide-area experience. Sources also state that Thomas Frank is open to bringing Sterling in.’

Earlier this week, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara explained why he thinks Frank’s side should sign Sterling.

“I would have him at Tottenham,” O’Hara said.

“I would absolutely take Sterling at Tottenham. I think he’s a good player. He’s better than what we’ve got.”