Tottenham Hotspur-bound Thomas Frank has been encouraged to make a “Manchester United hijack” his “first order of business” this summer.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Thursday afternoon that the Premier League giants are closing in on appointing Frank, who is set to replace former boss Ange Postecoglou.

There has been a ‘hold up’ as Spurs and Brentford have discussed respected coach Justin Cochrane moving with Frank as each club were keen to secure his services.

However, Ornstein has confirmed that Tottenham have overcome issues with an ‘agreement struck’ for Frank and Cochrane.

Ornstein revealed:

‘Tottenham Hotspur are set to seal the appointment of Thomas Frank as head coach after managing to secure the highly-rated Justin Cochrane as his assistant. ‘The deal was held up by the situation of Cochrane, who Brentford wanted to keep and had admiration from elsewhere — but he decided to join Tottenham.’

READ: Thomas Frank sack incoming as Spurs and football are stupid, mate

Spurs and Frank have a busy summer as they prepare for a season in the Champions League as they need to make some statement signings after finishing 17th in the Premier League.

It has been suggested that they are interested in Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo and ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has told his former club to “hijack Man Utd” in the race to sign the forward, who scored 20 Premier League goals in 2024/25.

“Thomas Frank’s first order of business should be to hijack Bryan Mbeumo’s move to Manchester Utd,” O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport.

“Tottenham need to do everything they can to get Mbeumo off United’s hands and reunite him with Frank; he’d be an unbelievable signing, he has everything Spurs need.

“The current squad and players aren’t good enough to compete for Europe with the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa.

“The target for next season should be getting back into the top six and giving the fans good football to watch every week. Structured formations and organised football have been missing for the last two seasons, and that’s what Spurs need if they’re to challenge in the top half of the table.”

O’Hara has also offered his thoughts on whether Frank will be a successful appointment.

“Frank is a proven Premier League manager; he gets the best out of players. This is his time to step up and compete at a big club,” O’Hara added.

“He’s an honest manager, a good person and carries a lot of respect in the footballing industry.

“I think he’s a great appointment and it shows courage from Daniel Levy. The easy option was to keep Ange in the job, and we would’ve seen the same story play out as Erik ten Hag and Man Utd.”