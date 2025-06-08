Frank ‘demands’ Tottenham rival Man Utd for Mbeumo as he tells Brentford ‘he wants to join’

Thomas Frank is demanding that Tottenham rival Man Utd for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo in the transfer market, according to reports.

Spurs announced on Friday that they had sacked Ange Postecoglou despite the Australian leading them to their first trophy in 17 years in May.

The Europa League victory could not make up for their awful performances and results in the Premier League, which saw them lose 22 of their 38 matches and finish 17th in the table.

A statement from Tottenham read: “We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the club.

“Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

“However, the board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the club for a change to take place.”

Postecoglou has left a good opportunity for another coach to take over with their Europa League win securing them a place in next season’s Champions League and the riches that go with that.

Brentford boss Frank was immediately put as favourite with the bookmakers to take over from Postecoglou ahead of next campaign.

The Guardian reported on Friday that Tottenham ‘have met with intermediaries to discuss a move for Frank’ with Spurs also ‘admiring’ the work that Marco Silva has done at Fulham.

The newspaper claimed that Frank now ‘appears to be the No 1. target’ and now Tottenham ‘must decide whether to pay the £10m’ that it will take to prise the Dane away from Brentford.

And now talkSPORT claim that Frank ‘has informed Brentford that he wants to join Tottenham’ and his team ‘have already held talks over terms with the Brentford boss the clear first choice to replace’ Postecoglou.

TalkSPORT‘s chief football correspondent Alex Crook said: “My understanding is several conversations have taken place between the Tottenham hierarchy and Thomas Frank’s camp.

“There is a hefty release clause in his Brentford contract, I’m told that is in the region of £8m-£9m, and Postecoglou got himself a bonus for winning the Europa League trophy, while the club will obviously have to now pay up the rest of his contract, which has two years left to run.

“So this is a big financial undertaking from Tottenham, but ultimately despite the fact he delivered silverware that league form, finishing just one place above the relegation places, Daniel Levy has clearly looked at that and said, ‘Thanks for the trophy, Ange, but we have to go in a different direction’.

“I’ll be fascinated to see how this goes down in the Spurs dressing room, because quite a few players since the win over Man United in Bilbao have publicly backed Postecoglou, so this is a decision Levy has to get right.

“His record for hiring and firming managers hasn’t been particularly successful, but I know he’s an admirer of Marco Silva as well, there was talk at one stage of Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth taking over, but it looks like he’s saying on the south coast.

“All roads at this stage I think very much lead to Thomas Frank.”

And the Daily Mirror claim that Frank has already made a transfer ‘demand’ to Tottenham and ‘has told Spurs he wants them to rival Man Utd’ for Mbeumo.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ‘could trump United’s bid with Champions League football’ with Mbeumo facing a ‘decision as to whether to follow his head or his heart’.

After two bids for Mbeumo, Man Utd are yet to agree a deal with Brentford, ‘leaving the door open for Spurs to make their move’ after the Red Devils offered the Cameroon international ‘around £150,000-a-week with add-ons taking the package up to £200,000-a-week’.

On Tottenham potentially taking the lead on Mbeumo, the Daily Mirror added: ‘Spurs would offer Mbeumo around £130,000-a-week and although bonuses would still leave them short of the United package, the north Londoners would still have the pull of Champions League football and Frank – who turned Mbeumo into one of the most feared forwards in the top flight.’