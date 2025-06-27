Tottenham ‘frontrunners’ to snap up relegated Lyon star after 28 G/A season

Tottenham are reportedly the ‘frontrunners’ to sign a Lyon forward who had a spectacular season before the club’s enforced relegation from Ligue 1.

Lyon have been relegated to the second tier of French football due to the poor state of their finances. They have finished inside the top 10 in France’s top division in every season since 1995/96, and haven’t been a second-tier side since 1988/89.

The reasons for being in Ligue 2, and the fact they are there in any case, suggests more big sales will be coming.

Tottenham could well benefit from that, as TuttoJuve reports the north London club are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze.

The Georgian striker scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions last season, and for a Spurs side who came 17th in the Premier League, could be the perfect injection of forward quality at a surely affordable price given the situation at Lyon.

Spurs are said to be one of several English clubs after Mikautadze, as well as Juventus, and it’s believed the ‘internal crisis’ at Lyon could speed along a transfer.

That is why Tottenham are ‘ready to present a concrete offer in the coming weeks’.

It is not clear what the value of that offer is going to be, nor what Lyon’s views on the sale are, but as perhaps one of the most saleable players at the club, Mikautadze might well have to go on the chopping block.

Were he to stay, he’d surely boss Ligue 2, given last time he played there, in 2022/23, he scored 23 goals and assisted eight goals – it is no longer close to his level, and seemingly never was.

There are a few other Lyon stars who it seems will also have to be pushed out in order for the club to get their finances back on track so they aren’t given any further sanctions.

Tottenham could potentially have a rather different attack to the one which won the Europa League last season for the upcoming term.

There is speculation that Son Heung-min could leave, so Mikautadze could well take his place, and Eberechi Eze is also being heavily linked with a move to Spurs.

Jamie O’Hara feels he’s better than attacking midfielder James Maddison, but sees Eze as more of a winger, and he might well play out on the left flank if he joins from Crystal Palace.

Those two signings could be transformative for a club looking to bounce back from a 17th-placed Premier League finish, and who will also want to make a fist of their upcoming Champions League return.

