Manchester United legend Gary Neville has commented on Ange Postecoglou’s future at Tottenham Hotspur as two factors are “killing” the head coach.

Postecoglou is the firm favourite to be the next Premier League sacked as Spurs are going through a dire run of form.

Tottenham have plummeted to 15th in the Premier League table and they are only eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Postecoglou is in a fight to save his job. On Thursday night, Spurs face IF Elfsborg in the Europa League before they travel to Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

The North London outfit are dealing with a major injury crisis, but they have fared better in cup competitions than in the Premier League. They have a 1-0 aggregate lead over Liverpool before the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on February 6 before they face Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round on February 9.

Neville reckons Postecoglou will be sacked if Spurs exit these two cup competitions next week.

“I think if he loses the second leg of the Carabao Cup to Liverpool, and he goes out the FA Cup to Villa away, I think it will become so toxic that Daniel Levy will act,” Neville said on Stick To Football.

“If they’re out of the cup competitions I think he will act. If they’re in the cup competitions I think he might [stay].

“[Levy] can’t do it now before the cup games, the fans will kill him.”

Wayne Rooney added: “Some managers you look at, they annoy you.

“But with Postecoglou, I love how honest he is. We had it with Louis van Gaal, sometimes you can be too honest and it comes back to kill you.

“With Ange, injuries have absolutely killed him. I don’t think it’s just about trophies [for fans], the fall-off this season is what no one has seen coming.

“If Spurs were consistently now in the top four and getting to semis and finals, I would have thought they would be quite pleased.”

Earlier this month, Neville claimed Postecoglou is taking a “massive risk” with his full-backs as Spurs need to “adapt”.

“You’re talking about really subtle things, aren’t you so you’re talking about the potential of the two full-backs not being as high up the pitch at the same time as early in the build-up of play,” Neville claimed.

“Simple thing. One really simple thing that I would say is a massive risk. If you give the ball away in your own defensive third and your full-backs are too advanced, your centre-backs have got massive spaces alongside them, you’re likely to concede goals.

“But that’s the way he plays, that’s the bit we loved about him last season. So I agree with you [Rebecca Lowe], that’s not exactly what I would do, I would adapt, I would like to see my football team adapt to different circumstances but he’s not going to do it.”