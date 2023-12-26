Tottenham to ‘get serious’ in coming days for Swede ‘at the explicit request’ of Postecoglou

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou wants to sign Copenhagen striker Roony Bardghji in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs sold star striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window after the England international scored 30 Premier League goals in 38 matches for the north Londoners last term.

But Tottenham haven’t missed him too much this term with only Manchester City and Aston Villa scoring more goals than them this season.

New manager Postecoglou has got them playing an exciting brand of attacking football and he’s bringing the best out of a lot of the attackers who were already at the club.

But the former Celtic boss is also keen to bring more of his own players to the Premier League outfit with summer signings James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, in particular, proving to be a success.

There have already been reports today that Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke is now firmly on their radar as they look to sign a new striker in the summer – but Italian website Inter Live insists Tottenham are serious about making an attempt to sign Bardghji in January.

Spurs are ready to ‘get serious as early as January’ and the Premier League club have ‘already expressed interest in the young striker at the explicit request of Ange Postecoglou’.

It is understood that Tottenham are ‘looking for offensive wingers’ with Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon are currently injured, with Inter Milan duo Samuel Iling-Junior and Matias Soule possible options.

However, Copenhagen’s Bardghji is the forward that Postecoglou ‘likes the most’ with his only doubt the ‘physical structure’ of the 18-year-old, who has scored ten in 23 matches this season.

As well as Tottenham, it is believed that Premier League rivals Chelsea ‘will step forward’ for Bardghji in the winter transfer window with the Blues ready to suggest a €10m fee with a percentage of a future transfer, before loaning him back to Copenhagen for the remainder of the campaign.

It is claimed that Aston Villa ‘could step forward’ for Bardghji, who can play as a right winger, attacking midfielder or central striker, while Inter Live also claim that Marseille, Monaco and PSV Eindhoven will keep an eye on the situation.

