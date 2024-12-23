Tottenham eye Championship star with immense record as need for upgrade in crucial position clear

Tottenham are reportedly weighing up a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in January, as Fraser Forster is struggling to show he’s worthy of playing consistently in the wake of an injury to Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs took a hit when Vicario sustained an injury in a 4-0 victory over Manchester City. He had not missed a single Premier League minute for the north Londoners since joining the club before then.

That consistent streak being broken saw Forster – who has played for England on six occasions – elevated to the No.1 spot.

But he has struggled to convince Tottenham he is worthy of staying there. He made a couple of mistakes in the 4-3 League Cup victory over Manchester United, and though it would be harsh to blame him for Spurs’ high line and Liverpool’s persistent attack, he shipped six goals against the Premier League leaders the following game.

Ange Postecoglou stated after Vicario’s injury that Forster would be given the faith, but the Mirror suggests that may no longer be the case, with Burnley’s Trafford on the radar for a January transfer.

It’s believed Tottenham are weighing up a move for the goalkeeper who, in 21 Championship games this season, has conceded just nine goals.

Trafford is seen as a keeper who could potentially push Vicario for the No.1 spot in the coming seasons, and that suggests he’d already be ahead of Forster in the pecking order, with the keeper only seen as second choice.

It’s believed Trafford could move to north London for £20million, which would make him the most-expensive goalkeeper Tottenham have ever signed, even more than Vicario, who cost them £17.2million when he joined in 2023.

