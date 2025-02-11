A new report has provided an ‘update’ on Ange Postecoglou’s future at Tottenham Hotspur, who have been told to “go and get” one replacement.

Postecoglou is in his second season at Spurs and he’s under immense pressure as the clear favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Tottenham were expected to kick on after they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification but they have massively dropped off as they have slumped into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Injuries have been a massive contributing factor as Spurs have been without several key players for most of this season.

Tottenham’s dire Premier League form made them overly reliant on cup competitions, but they suffered disappointing exits from the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last week.

Despite this, a report from Fabrizio Romano after the defeats to Liverpool and Aston Villa claimed there are “no indications” of an immediate “change at Spurs”.

“At the moment, there are still no indications of changes at Spurs,” Romano said.

“Of course, no one is happy with the current situation, but no indication of imminent changes. Let’s see in the next few days and after the next games.”

Now, a report from Football Insider has provided an ‘update’ on the potential ‘kneejerk axe decision’ as Postecoglou ‘still has the backing’.

‘Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou still has the backing of the board and club chiefs – for now – after a chastening week, sources have told Football Insider.’

‘Sources say there is still sympathy for Postecoglou over the club’s injury crisis despite sack pressure building for the Australian boss. ‘Tottenham will make no knee-jerk reaction to recent results but it is clear results will have to improve in the coming weeks.’

Regarding potential replacements for Spurs, AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is the joint-favourite to become Tottenham’s new head coach.

Iraola has done a sensational job since replacing Gary O’Neil as Bournemouth have emerged as a credible challenger for Europe this season.

Given Bournemouth and Tottenham’s differing positions, Iraola may be put off a move to Spurs. Despite this, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons he is the manager they need to “go and get”.

“Top managers now, Iraola, all these managers, like they’ll find you out, and that’s what happens,” Agbonlahor said.

“Spurs need to probably keep Ange, I would, for now, also because who’s out there to go and get?

“And I would go and get, maybe the Bournemouth manager.

“But why would he [leave Bournemouth]? That’s the problem.”