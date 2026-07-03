Tottenham get green light to complete Man City signing after connected deal ‘agreed’

Tottenham now have a clear path to completing yet another impressive signing after Manchester City agreed a deal that will facilitate an exit.

Tottenham added vast experience to their ranks when landing veteran trio Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

A combined £237m has since been spent on Jan Paul van Hecke (£52m), Mateus Fernandes (£85m) and Sandro Tonali (£100m).

Spurs are far from finished, however, with at least one new winger wanted. Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo is a possibility, as it Savinho of Man City.

But according to The Independent, Savinho isn’t the only City star Tottenham want, with James Trafford also in their crosshairs.

Trafford won’t be kept at the Etihad against his will after the club effectively railroaded the stopper with the surprise signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer.

Trafford had originally been earmarked as the starter when replacing Ederson, though City couldn’t refuse the chance to add Donnarumma, leaving Trafford to warm the bench.

The latest from The Independent states Tottenham are ‘pushing’ to sign the 23-year-old England international. If arriving, he’d supersede Antonin Kinsky as the starter, with Guglielmo being sold back to a Serie A side.

What’s more, Man City are primed to sign a new goalkeeper that will facilitate Trafford’s departure.

Man City deal allows Tottenham to sign James Trafford

Both Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs have confirmed Enzo Maresca’s side are bringing Pierce Charles back to Man City.

The 20-year-old rose through City’s ranks as a youngster before leaving for Sheffield Wednesday in 2021. He’s now primed to return home.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Pierce Charles has agreed to return to Manchester City, deal in place with Sheffield Wednesday with formalities being sorted.

‘#MCFC to decide next about Charles staying or leaving on loan.’

Jacobs reported much the same, though suggested Charles will be loaned out to begin with.

He stated on X: ‘Manchester City are close to re-signing 20-year-old goalkeeper Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday.

‘Should a deal be completed, Charles is likely to be sent out on loan.’

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365…

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* Fabrizio Romano says €175m winger Tottenham are discussing signing is now ‘available on the market’

You might think Charles being loaned out would mean City insist on keeping Trafford around. However, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have been informed the Charles deal signifies Trafford has the green light to leave, even if Charles is loaned out.

In that scenario, City would dip into the market for a more experienced No 2, just like they used to have with Stefan Ortega.

Alternatively, they may yet decide Charles of already of the standard to be installed as Donnarumma’s No 2 from day one.

In any case, what is clear is Trafford can now leave Man City and Tottenham are lurking with intent.

Regarding cost, Trafford returned to Man City last summer by way of a £31m deal. City won’t want to sell for less.