According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are considering whether to sign former Chelsea attacker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig permanently.

Spurs were one of the only Premier League sides active during the recent January transfer window as they brought in Werner and Radu Dragusin.

Shock deal

Tottenham signing Werner was one of the surprise transfers in January. He joined the Premier League club on an initial loan deal which includes the option to buy for around £15m in the summer.

The Germany international previously struggled in the Premier League with Chelsea but has returned to England following a brief stint back in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

When this transfer was announced, it felt like Werner would fit into Ange Postecoglou’s free-flowing system nicely and he hit the ground running for Tottenham. He has two goals and two assists in his eight Premier League appearances.

Manchester United were linked with Werner before he joined Tottenham so several sides are likely to pursue the 28-year-old if Postecoglou’s side decide against making his deal permanent in the summer.

But according to Football Insider, Spurs are ‘ready to green light the Werner deal on one condition’, with his future ‘dependent on whether they qualify for the Champions League.

READ MORE: Arsenal catching Man City, above Liverpool, in top 20 clubs ranked by transfer allure to new signings



The report adds: ‘Ange Postecoglou and his transfer chiefs are prioritising younger talent in the transfer market but are aware they need experience – and believe Werner fits the bill.

‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the fee is seen as a “steal” by Spurs – who have been pleased with Werner’s integration at the club.

‘But it is believed a deal could depend on potential Champions League qualification – which is worth a minimum of £14million.’

Gibbs-White to Spurs?

According to a report from talkSPORT, Tottenham could also look to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Forest paid an initial fee of around £35m to sign Gibbs-White from Wolves ahead of their return to the Premier League in 2022 and he has been sensational for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team since completing this move.

READ MORE: Man Utd up to mid-table but top three still top three in the Barclays Mood Rankings



The 24-year-old has three goals and five assists in his 28 Premier League outings this term. Nottm Forest may be forced to sell him in the summer amid their ongoing Financial Fair Play rules. The report from talkSPORT claims.